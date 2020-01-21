Slideshow: Lujan Grisham gives State of the State address

The Capitol Building opened its doors to hundreds of people Tuesday as the New Mexico 2020 Legislative Session kicked off with the State of the State speech from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Two newly appointed Representatives were confirmed, Lujan Grisham briefed a joint meeting of the House and Senate on the issues at the top of her agenda for the 30-day session, and lawmakers began four weeks of discussion and debate to, in part, set the state budget for the next fiscal year. Below are images from the House and Senate Floors on opening day.

A member of the National Guard carries the New Mexico State Flag during the presentation of the colors as the 2020 Legislative Session kicks off in Santa Fe on Tuesday. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Newly appointed representative Daniel R. Barrone, D-El Prado, is escorted to the front of the House Floor to take his oath of office. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Sen. Jacob R. Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, takes a selfie on the House floor of the New Mexico Roundhouse on Tuesday. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Newly appointed representatives Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, and Daniel R. Barrone, D-El Prado, take their oath of office in Santa Fe on Tuesday as the 2020 legislative session kicks off. (Celia Raney, NMID)

House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapelton, D-Albuquerque, asks speaker of the House Brian Egolf to invite Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to the House floor to give her State of the State address in Santa Fe on Tuesday. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is escorted onto the House floor to give her State of the State address by Deputy Frank Montoya at the State Capitol Building in Santa Fe on Tuesday. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Sen. Antoinette Sedillio Lopez walks onto the House floor at the Roundhouse for the State of the State address wearing a sash that reads “votes for women.” (Celia Raney, NMID)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham addresses senators and representatives on the House floor during the State of the State Address, kicking off the 30=day legislative session in Santa Fe on Tuesday. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham carries her granddaughter Avery out of the House Floor after delivering her State of the State address to lawmakers and a full public gallery Tuesday. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Rep. Linda M. Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, talks with other legislators and opening day guests after the State of the State address Tuesday. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Rep. Antonio Maestas, D-Albuquerque talks with guests on the House floor after the State of the State address in Santa Fe on Tuesday. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Regis Pecos, senior policy adviser for Rep. Williams Stapleton, talks with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller after the State of the State address on the opening day of the 30-day legislative session in Santa Fe on Tuesday. (Celia Raney, NMID)

Sen. Minority Leader Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, right, and Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, left, speak to reporters after the governor’s speech. (Trip Jennings, NMID)