Lawmakers may be more accessible via social media

Sen. Jacob R. Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, takes a selfie on the House floor of the New Mexico Roundhouse. Candelaria is one of three legislators who were rated super active on both Twitter and Facebook. (Celia Raney, NMID)

When the legislative session comes to an end today, lawmakers will disperse throughout the state. But communicating with them doesn’t end when legislative leaders gavel the session to a close. All legislators have contact information like a phone number or email address listed on the state’s legislative website, but for some lawmakers, 43% of them, there’s a good chance their constituents can communicate with them through social media, an analysis by NMID has found.

New Mexico In Depth wanted to find out which lawmakers connect with the public through social media. So we assembled their public social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook, if they have one, and tabulated how many times they posted on each of the sites in January. We ranked them according to how often they post, with the idea that the most regular users may be more inclined to engage in a conversation via social media.

You can find Twitter and Facebook account information, plus phone numbers and email addresses, for all 2020 lawmakers here.

And here’s some more information breaking down just how active the New Mexico Legislature is on Twitter and Facebook, by party and chamber.