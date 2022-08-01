Help us learn: Share your story with alcohol

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – JUNE 26, 2022: The alcohol department at a grocery store Albuquerque, NM on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Adria Malcolm for New Mexico In Depth

Many New Mexican families struggle with alcohol but the problem has often been neglected. That’s partly because of stigma towards addiction: it doesn’t always feel easy to share stories about it.

New Mexico In Depth published Blind Drunk last week, a series about why New Mexico leads the country in deaths related to alcohol, and what can be done about it. The reporting examines myths, misconceptions, and outright fallacies in thinking about alcohol dependency.

But there’s so much we don’t know. We need your help so we can better understand the problem and what can be done. Please share your story with alcohol with us, using this questionnaire. We take your privacy seriously — and will not publish or share your comments without your permission.

The form is embedded below, you can cycle through it using the “next” button. Or, find it at this link. Please share this survey with anyone who you think would could offer insightful perspectives. Thank you!

