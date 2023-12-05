Event: A conversation with Jeremy Farris, executive director of the New Mexico State Ethics Commission



New Mexico voters created an independent state ethics commission in 2018 after years of high-profile corruption cases. Since 2020, the commission has helped the public and its elected officials better understand how to comply with state rules around governmental conduct, and has held public officials accountable when they’ve violated those rules. But corruption hasn’t stopped – next month a high-profile case involving a former state representative goes to trial.

Please join us for a thought-provoking conversation with Jeremy Farris, executive director of the Ethics Commission. This is an exclusive opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of ethical government and the role the Ethics Commission plays in New Mexico.



When: Thursday, December 14, 4:00 – 5:00 PM



Where: UNM School of Journalism, Room 119, Redondo Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106



This is a Free Event. Please reserve your spot today to help us plan for attendance.



What questions should we ask? Let us know here.