Blind Drunk

Alcohol hasn’t received the attention it deserves. Here are tools to report on it, whether your beat is health, crime, business, or politics.

When it comes to drinking, how much is too much?

Scientists say policies can help the state cut excess drinking, but lawmakers listen to alcohol interests instead.

Alcohol dependence is New Mexico’s biggest untreated substance use problem. Doctors can do more to treat it.

EVERY DOOR IS THE RIGHT DOOR

Stereotypes about alcohol and Native people are hiding a crisis that’s bigger than any single group.

In New Mexico’s war on DWI, the relentless focus on drunk drivers misses the bigger problem of addiction.

Drinking kills New Mexicans at a far higher rate than anywhere else in the nation, and the crisis is escalating.

In this seven-part series, New Mexico In Depth investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis.

Versions of this series appear in print in The Santa Fe New Mexican, The Las Cruces Sun News, The Gallup Independent, and other newspapers across New Mexico.

Credits

Reporting: Ted Alcorn / Photos: Adria Malcolm, Marjorie Childress, Tara Armijo-Prewitt / Videos: Marjorie Childress, Tara Armio-Prewitt / Illustrations: Shelby Criswell / Development: Joseph Bergen / Editing: Marjorie Childress and Trip Jennings / Cartography: Chris Girlamo

Funders

This reporting was made possible by grants from the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, the McCune Charitable Foundation, the Con Alma Health Foundation, and the Association of Health Care Journalists as supported by The Commonwealth Fund.