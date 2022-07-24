Blind Drunk

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis.

In this seven-part series, New Mexico In Depth investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.

By Ted Alcorn, New Mexico In Depth
PART 1
AN EMERGENCY HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT
Drinking kills New Mexicans at a far higher rate than anywhere else in the nation, and the crisis is escalating.
PART 2
EYES ON THE ROAD
In New Mexico’s war on DWI, the relentless focus on drunk drivers misses the bigger problem of addiction.
PART 3
A MISSING INGREDIENT
As violence in New Mexico spikes, state leaders overlook alcohol’s integral role.
PART 4
POISONOUS MYTHS
Stereotypes about alcohol and Native people are hiding a crisis that’s bigger than any single group.
PART 5
EVERY DOOR IS THE RIGHT DOOR
Alcohol dependence is New Mexico’s biggest untreated substance use problem. Doctors can do more to treat it.
PART 6
PAYING THE TAB
Scientists say policies can help the state cut excess drinking, but lawmakers listen to alcohol interests instead.
PART 7
A SOBER APPRAISAL
Reducing New Mexico's extraordinary alcohol death rate will require a whole-of-society approach.
ALCOHOL AND YOUR HEALTH
When it comes to drinking, how much is too much?
RESOURCES FOR REPORTERS
Alcohol hasn’t received the attention it deserves. Here are tools to report on it, whether your beat is health, crime, business, or politics.

Versions of this series appear in print in The Santa Fe New Mexican, The Las Cruces Sun News, The Gallup Independent, and other newspapers across New Mexico.

Additional reporting

Help New Mexico In Depth better understand alcohol’s role in the state by sharing your story with alcohol.

Credits

Reporting: Ted Alcorn / Photos: Adria Malcolm, Marjorie Childress, Tara Armijo-Prewitt / Videos: Marjorie Childress, Tara Armio-Prewitt / Illustrations: Shelby Criswell / Development: Joseph Bergen / Editing: Marjorie Childress and Trip Jennings / Cartography: Chris Girlamo

Funders

This reporting was made possible by grants from the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, the McCune Charitable Foundation, the Con Alma Health Foundation, and the Association of Health Care Journalists as supported by The Commonwealth Fund.