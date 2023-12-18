New Mexico In Depth Privacy Policy

This policy explains how we collect, use and disclose information about people who visit our website or sign up for our mailing list.

Information sharing

We will never sell or share our lists of emails, phone numbers, addresses or other personal information that people have provided to us, unless legally required to do so or under the following circumstances:

We publish the names of people who have donated to our organization, and the amounts they have donated. This is important transparency in the field of journalism.

We may share aggregate, non-personally identifiable information to select organizations to help them understand the reach and impact of our work, or to ensure the quality, functionality, and security of our website.

We may on occasion share your contact information with reporters or editors who may contact you for a journalism project.

We do share personal data with common service providers who use automated systems to help us process and manage information. These service providers provide assurance to our organization that they will secure and keep private the information we share with them. Each has privacy policies you may review. Each may put cookies on your computer (see below). Our providers include:

Stripe, Inc. for processing donations;

Little Green Light for storing and managing donor information;

Mailchimp for storing email addresses and sending you email;

Harvey Plum for hosting our website;

Cloudflare for website security;

Google Analytics for analyzing use of our website (see below);

Google forms or on occasion other online websites collect your information when you RSVP for events or respond to surveys;

Automated share buttons for your use to post our stories to social media;

Passive Data Collection

When you visit nmindepth.com, Google Analytics, a web analytics service provided by Google, Inc. uses cookies to help the website analyze how users use the site. The information generated by the cookie about your use of the website, which may include your IP address, will be transmitted to and stored by Google. Visit Google’s privacy policy to learn more.

A cookie is a small file of information written to your hard drive that contains information about your visit to a web page. You may configure your browser not to allow cookies, or to require your approval before accepting new cookies. Some web pages may not function properly if the cookies are turned off.

This third party service helps us understand in aggregate the number of visitors to our website over time, the stories they find most compelling, their geographic location at the metro, state, or international level, and the sites from which they entered our website. The data does not allow us to personally identify visitors. We do not attempt to identify individual visitors using this information.

A note about our use of external data

New Mexico In Depth creates online, easily searchable web applications using external, publicly available data collected from government agencies, such as the Secretary of State or Federal Election Commission. You may find your name and address in our reporting or web application, derived from one of these external, publicly available government agencies. New Mexico In Depth does not have the power to remove that data from government archives or websites.

Security and Use Agreement

New Mexico In Depth can not absolutely guarantee the security of your information given the ongoing evolution of techniques outside entities employ to invade websites and gain information. You use our site at your own risk.

By accessing this site, you agree to how we use and secure your data. If you do not agree with this user agreement, you are not authorized to use this site. This site is not intended or directed for children under 13, and we will not knowingly collect or maintain any personal information from children who are under the age of 13.